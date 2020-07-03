Metal giraffe stolen from Civil Life brewery

ST. LOUIS — Looking up at the 13-foot metal giraffe outside Civil Life brewery in south St. Louis always made owner Jake Hafner smile.

The giraffe, and the four smaller metal dinosaurs the giraffe looked over, made customers and employees smile, too, he said. And it drew the attention of passerby, who would stop their cars to take photos with the animal collective. Neighbors dubbed it ‘Giraffic Park.’

“With all the bad going on in the world, you try to find things that make you smile,” Hafner said, “and the giraffe was one of those things.”

But on Friday, there was no giraffe to smile at. The metal sculpture was stolen late Thursday from the lawn outside the brewery at 3714 Holt Avenue.

One of the brewery’s surveillance cameras recorded a white box truck approaching the brewery from a side street about 11:20 p.m. Thursday. Minutes later, the truck was gone, and so was the giraffe, Hafner said. He has reported it stolen to police.

“My heart sunk,” Hafner said. “It seems weird to be so upset about something like this, but this giraffe in a lot of ways made a lot of people happy.”