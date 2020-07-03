Metal giraffe stolen from Civil Life brewery

ST. LOUIS — Looking up at the 13-foot metal giraffe outside Civil Life brewery in south St. Louis always made owner Jake Hafner smile.
The giraffe, and the four smaller metal dinosaurs the giraffe looked over, made customers and employees smile, too, he said. And it drew the attention of passerby, who would stop their cars to take photos with the animal collective. Neighbors dubbed it ‘Giraffic Park.’
“With all the bad going on in the world, you try to find things that make you smile,” Hafner said, “and the giraffe was one of those things.”
But on Friday, there was no giraffe to smile at. The metal sculpture was stolen late Thursday from the lawn outside the brewery at 3714 Holt Avenue.
One of the brewery’s surveillance cameras recorded a white box truck approaching the brewery from a side street about 11:20 p.m. Thursday. Minutes later, the truck was gone, and so was the giraffe, Hafner said. He has reported it stolen to police.
“My heart sunk,” Hafner said. “It seems weird to be so upset about something like this, but this giraffe in a lot of ways made a lot of people happy.”
It was a white box truck that that stole @parkjakes giraffe at 11:20 pm. Well that shouldn’t be too hard to find. 🤦♂️ Trying to see if the neighbors have a better video. pic.twitter.com/B4qCWzzHmB— Be Civil (@TheCivilLife) July 3, 2020
Hafner bought the giraffe last year for $1,800 as part of a joke meant to uplift employees’ spirits after a construction project to expand the brewery fell through, he said. He had spotted it among the many antiques and oddities at the famed Gringo Jones Imports shop in south St. Louis.
At the time, Hafner had already placed two metal dinosaur sculptures outside the brewery. An employee later placed three paper-mache dinosaur eggs underneath the sculpture.
At a party in September celebrating the brewery’s eighth anniversary, Hafner made a speech and threw the eggs over his shoulder, one by one. Dinosaurs “popped out” of the first two eggs. The third egg revealed the giraffe.
In March, when the coronavirus spread and the brewery closed dining services, Hafner took down a fence he was renting to protect the animal collective and brought the dinosaurs inside.
“I thought, ‘nobody is going to take a 13-foot giraffe,’” Hafner said. “Famous last words. It’s a hard time to run the businesses in the city and the dinosaur park with the giraffe just made us and our customers smile.”
The giraffe weighed about 160 pounds and would have taken at least two people to lift, Hafner said. The sculpture was weighed down by sandbags and concrete blocks when it was stolen, he said.
Hafner will give a $1,000 reward for the giraffe’s return, and a $1,000 donation to Northside Community Housing save a historic north St. Louis building, the Sara Lou Cafe. The cafe, constructed in 1906, was long a cornerstone of St. Louis’ Greater Ville neighborhood.
“Hopefully we can turn this incident into something that makes people smile again,” he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!