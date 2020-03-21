Metro reduces bus, MetroLink service amid COVID-19 outbreak

ST. LOUIS — Starting Monday, Metro Transit will reduce bus and train service by shifting to a weekend schedule during weekdays because of reduced ridership amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Metro Transit announced Friday that train service would run its weekend schedule every day, and buses would run Saturday schedules.

"These service adjustments will allow Metro Transit to further increase the frequency of the cleaning and disinfecting protocols implemented for MetroLink trains, MetroBus vehicles and Metro Call-A-Ride vans," according to news release.

Also Monday, all Bistate Development and Metro Transit employees will have their temperature taken when they report to work, the agency announced.

More information about service changes is at metrostlouis.org, by texting 314-207-9786 or by calling 314-231-2345.

