ST. LOUIS — People who ride the bus in St. Louis and St. Louis County want faster, more direct trips and more frequent service at their stops.
Metro Transit said that’s going to happen with the Metro Reimagined plan, set to start on Sept. 30. The plan will increase bus frequency, or how often a bus visits a stop, on most routes, according to a news release from the agency.
The new MetroBus Service Plan will affect every bus route in the city and county in some way. The plan is the result of a two-year effort, with hopes to improve frequency of service, including on weekends.
Ten routes that carry nearly half of Missouri bus customers will offer service every 15 minutes or faster on weekdays. Currently, the bus system only has one route that offers 15-minute frequency. Other changes include:
- 35 MetroBus routes that offer trips every 30 minutes instead of every 40 or 60 minutes
- Six routes providing connections in low-ridership areas
- Six routes providing direct connections with limited stops to key destinations
More details can be found at metrostlouis.org/reimagined. Customers can also call Metro Transit between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 314-231-2345 for details or assistance planning their new commute. Text assistance is available at 314-207-9786.
Customers who use the Transit app can also view changes there, after updating to the most recent version.