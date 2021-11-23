 Skip to main content
Metro services to operate on different schedule for Thanksgiving
Metro services to operate on different schedule for Thanksgiving

Anyone who plans to use MetroLink or MetroBus on Thanksgiving Day should be aware of holiday schedule changes, the transit agency announced.

On Thursday, MetroLink will operate on its weekend schedule, while MetroBus will follow its Sunday schedule for stops and departures, Metro said in a tweet.

Both transit services will return to their normal schedules and routes on Friday.

The holiday schedules can be found on Metro's website: metrostlouis.org/holiday-schedules/

