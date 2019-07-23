ST. LOUIS — After hearing from riders, Metro Transit decided to retain 80 stops that it originally planned to remove or relocate, the agency said Tuesday in a release on its website.
At the end of June, Metro Transit announced on that on July 15, they would start relocating or removing 450 bus stops in St. Louis city and county. All those routes would be served until they were removed or relocated, per the original announcement.
Now the agency plans to make those adjustments to 370 bus stops instead of the planned 450.
To see the list of 80 retained bus stops, check the list posted on Metro Transit's website.
To see the list of 370 bus stops still affected by the changes, see a separate list also posted on the agency's website.
Metro Transit said its staff surveyed bus stops to find those that were within one block of another and targeted those areas for consolidation. The goal is to keep riders and buses moving.
The 370 stops are a larger number than the normal weekly or monthly tweaks that Metro Transit sometimes makes to accommodate changing travel patterns.
The survey and resulting changes are separate from Metro Reimagined, a proposed revamp of routes to make for shorter waits, faster trips and better connections, according to the plan's website. Customers who see a change to their bus stop on July 15 could see more changes when Metro Reimagined is finalized.