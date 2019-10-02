Ask Metro Transit about bus and train schedules, new technology, fares and more in our monthly chat with the Metro experts. Join them at noon Wednesday, Oct. 2, to get answers to all your questions about how to get around the St. Louis area.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Ask Metro Transit about bus and train schedules, new technology, fares and more in our monthly chat with the Metro experts. Join them at noon Wednesday, Oct. 2, to get answers to all your questions about how to get around the St. Louis area.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.