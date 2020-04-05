Metro Transit limits access to station areas, advises using public transit for 'essential trips only'

ST. LOUIS — In efforts to minimize the spread of the new coronavirus, Metro Transit announced that it will restrict public access to parts of its transit centers.

The indoor areas at the Civic Center, Riverview, North County and Ballas Transit Centers will be closed until further notice. MetroBus and MetroLink service will still be available at the stations.

Metro Transit advised the public to use MetroLink, MetroBus and Metro Call-A-Ride for "essential trips only," in a press release. It also asked riders to avoid traveling during peak hours, and said that individuals showing fever, respiratory issues or other symptoms should stay off transit altogether.

On Friday, Bi-State Development said 10 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The agency said those in close contact with the employees have been instructed to self-quarantine, and facilities and other areas have been sanitized.

