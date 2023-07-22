ST. LOUIS — While Metro Transit offers $5,000 hiring bonuses to try to stem an ongoing shortage of bus drivers, officials have quietly reduced the number of driver slots in its budget.

The budget for the 2024 fiscal year, which began July 1, has 635 bus driver positions, down 22% from the 811 listed in the budgets for the previous two years.

Still, the number of budgeted drivers is much larger than the 565 bus drivers now on the payroll.

Taulby Roach, president and CEO of the Bi-State Development Agency — which runs Metro — said the reduction was aimed at setting a more realistic goal given Metro's chronic hiring problems the past few years and resulting reduction in service.

"We needed to right-size our budgeted positions," Roach said. "We want to look very realistically where we are projecting to land."

Roach said Metro may still hire more people over the next year to exceed that figure if enough qualified applicants apply, as the agency could move money from overtime to create additional positions.

The number Metro eventually ends up with, he said, would depend on public demand.

Since the driver shortage began accelerating in 2020, Metro has reduced bus service several times, most recently last month. That recent cutback mostly is affecting weekend service and is aimed at reducing unplanned bus cancellations.

The driver shortage picked up steam during the height of the pandemic, as other industries also began encountering workforce problems.

Metro had 851 bus drivers in July 2020. That number dropped to 731 a year later, and 651 last July. As of April of this year, the number was down to 545, but has since picked up a bit.

Roach says he hoped that results of a job fair last Saturday in East St. Louis indicate that with the newly-announced $5,000 bonus, "maybe the job market is starting to at least level off."

At that job fair, Metro said, the agency offered jobs to 38 bus driver applicants pending the outcome of background checks and drug tests and completion of training.

Metro also has had vacancies in its Call-A-Ride paratransit driver force, with only 108 of 201 positions filled as of May. That has spurred a reduction in the geographic area served. Metro said 30 Call-A-Ride driver applicants were offered jobs at the job fair.

There also are some vacant MetroLink operator positions, with 78 of 102 slots filled as of May. However, Metro has not reduced its budgeted slots for MetroLink or Call-A-Ride operators.

Metro on June 28 began offering the $5,000 signing bonuses for a 90-day period, temporarily replacing a $2,000 bonus that the agency began offering in August 2021.

The reduction in bus driver job slots was criticized by Catina Howard, vice president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 788, which represents the drivers and various other employees.

Howard said while she realized it's been difficult for transit agencies across the country to hire new operators in recent years, Metro could reduce the number of employees leaving by making the job more attractive.

That, she said, could make it easier for Metro to get near the 811 driver slots formerly in the budget.

Metro/Bi-State and the union have been in negotiations with Local 788 on a new contract.

Earlier this month Metro made what it called its final contract offer, but the union's leaders have recommended that the rank and file reject it, Howard said.

Last fall, the two sides agreed to a 5% general pay increase retroactive to last July 1 while negotiations on a final deal continued. The old contract expired June 30, 2022.

Victor Stefanescu of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.