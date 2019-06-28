ST. LOUIS — On July 15, Metro Transit will start relocating or removing 450 bus stops in St. Louis city and county, the agency announced Friday.
MetroBus said it will continue to serve all of those stops until they have been relocated or removed, the transit agency said.
Metro Transit said its staff surveyed bus stops to find those that were within one block of another and targeted those areas for consolidation. The goal is to keep riders and buses moving.
“It does slow down surrounding traffic if the bus is constantly stopping every block or half block,” Metro Transit spokeswoman Patti Beck said in a phone interview. “If we can consolidate and improve service, we do these tweaks.”
The 450 stops are a larger number than the normal weekly or monthly tweaks that Metro Transit sometimes makes to accommodate changing travel patterns, Beck said.
To see if your stop is affected, call 314-231-2345 or text 314-207-9786. Riders also can check metrostlouis.org. Signage about the changes will also be posted at the 450 stops.
The survey and resulting changes are separate from Metro Reimagined, a proposed revamp of routes to make for shorter waits, faster trips and better connections, according to the plan's website. Customers who see a change to their bus stop on July 15 could see more changes when Metro Reimagined is finalized.