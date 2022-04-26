 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metro Transit’s interim executive director appointed to post permanently

ST. LOUIS — Metro Transit's interim executive director has been promoted to the role on a permanent basis.

Bi-State Development, which oversees Metro Transit, announced Tuesday that Charles Stewart's role as executive director will no longer be considered an interim one. 

Metro Transit announces new executive director

Metro Transit's interim executive director, Charles Stewart, was appointed to the post on a permanent basis on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

In January, Stewart took over on an interim basis overseeing the day-to-day operations of the regional MetroLink light-rail system and MetroBus fleet. He replaced Jessica Mefford-Miller, who had served as executive director since 2018.

Stewart also will continue to serve as Bi-State's executive vice president of organizational effectiveness, which oversees recruitment, hiring, development and workforce retention. 

Previously, Stewart worked as the director of internal audit and chief of staff for the St. Louis License Collector's Office. He holds a certificate in professional accounting from Northwestern University, a Master of Business Administration from the Amos Tuck School and a bachelor's degree in economics from Dartmouth College.

