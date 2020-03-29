Metro Transit suspends service on some bus routes

Metro Transit is adjusting bus service as some routes see drops in the number of riders.
Metro officials said that ridership on routes that were busy before the pandemic remain strong, while other routes that serve businesses and schools have fewer passengers.
Starting Monday, these routes will be temporarily suspended:
- 1 Gold
- 5 Green
- 17 Mackenzie
- 59 Oakland.
These routes will be served by Metro Call-A-Ride vans:
- 56 Kirkwood-Webster
- 71 Patterson-Redman
- 75 Christian Hospital
- 174X Halls Ferry Express.
These changes are in addition to adjustments announced last week. Check metrostlouis.org for more information.
