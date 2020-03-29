Metro Transit suspends service on some bus routes

Metro Transit is adjusting bus service as some routes see drops in the number of riders.

Metro officials said that ridership on routes that were busy before the pandemic remain strong, while other routes that serve businesses and schools have fewer passengers.

Starting Monday, these routes will be temporarily suspended:

1 Gold

5 Green

17 Mackenzie

59 Oakland.

These routes will be served by Metro Call-A-Ride vans:

56 Kirkwood-Webster

71 Patterson-Redman

75 Christian Hospital

174X Halls Ferry Express.

These changes are in addition to adjustments announced last week. Check metrostlouis.org for more information.

We're presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting. $3 for 3 months