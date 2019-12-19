Metro Transit union approves new contract after months of negotiation

ST. LOUIS — After months of negotiations, Metro Transit’s main employee union this week approved a new contract offer that includes a higher starting pay for bus drivers and a rollover of employee health plan contributions to address rising insurance costs.

“It was a long fight,” said Reggie Howard, president of Local 788 of the Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents about 1,500 employees including MetroBus drivers and MetroLink operators. “But we feel really good about it.”

The three-year contract offer, approved by ATU-represented employees on Tuesday, includes a 2.25% increase in the first year, followed by 3% pay increases the following two years.

The contract requires that employees’ medical plan contributions are rolled over into the next year — a key focus of negotiations — and expands sick leave accommodations, Howard said. It also raises starting hourly pay for bus drivers from $14.65 to $16.22 and also increases compensation for working nights and weekends.

The contract amounts to an overall increase of $26 million in wages and benefits over three years, up 9.4% over the current levels, Metro Executive Director Jessica Mefford-Miller said.

The raises will help attract and retain employees, she said.

“I’m so pleased that we’re entering the new year with a new agreement and I’m delighted to offer a wage increase to our employees who do good work everyday.”