Updated at 9:13 a.m.
ST. LOUIS — A person was fatally struck by a MetroLink train early Thursday, forcing the temporary suspension of service between the Central West End, Cortex and Grand stations, Metro said Thursday morning.
Service was restarted at around 9 a.m., Metro said.
Red Line and Blue Line riders can expect minor delays for the next 30 minutes or so until the trains are back on schedule.
Because of the Fourth of July holiday, MetroLink is operating on a weekend schedule.
The bus shuttles between the three stations have been cancelled.
