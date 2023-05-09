WELLSTON — The MetroLink red line won't operate next weekend between the Rock Road, Wellston and Delmar Loop stations due to construction work on Plymouth Avenue near the Wellston station.

On Saturday and Sunday passengers will be shuttled by bus between the three stations. Customers should allow an additional 30 minutes for their trips.

The work will disrupt service between St. Louis Lambert International Airport and the city.

Metro Transit said Plymouth will be closed to vehicle traffic for several days beginning Friday.