 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri adds COVID-19 testing events in St. Louis area
0 comments

Missouri adds COVID-19 testing events in St. Louis area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Medical leaders question decision to end state of emergency

Cars line up while laboratory assistants from Nextgen Diagnostics administer COVID-19 tests during one of the city's public testing sites events at the Electrical Workers Local One building in St. Louis, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. The testing events at the site are being held every Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and no appointments are required. (Daniel Shular/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

 Daniel Shular

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri state health department added COVID-19 testing events Saturday as local testing sites reported delays and bottlenecks amid the spread of the delta variant and the more highly transmissible omicron strain.

In addition to existing sites around the metro area, the state health department will host drive-thru testing events from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 3-13 at the St. Charles Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles. 

Preregistration and appointments are required. Residents can go online to health.mo.gov/communitytest to sign up and see a full list of testing events. 

The state also offers free at-home testing kits, which can also be ordered online. 

Local health officials have reported a "staggering" number of new cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks. On Dec. 30, 105 COVID-19 patients were admitted to area hospitals each day, a number not seen since December 2020. 

Last week, area emergency rooms and COVID-19 testing sites were experiencing long lines of people waiting to get tested. Authorities  shut down a drive-thru center in Lincoln County on Wednesday as hundreds of vehicles jammed nearby roads.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Video flyover of tornado-damaged Amazon facility in Edwardsville, taken Dec. 31, 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News