Missouri adds COVID-19 testing events in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri state health department added COVID-19 testing events Saturday as local testing sites reported delays and bottlenecks amid the spread of the delta variant and the more highly transmissible omicron strain.

In addition to existing sites around the metro area, the state health department will host drive-thru testing events from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 3-13 at the St. Charles Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles.

Preregistration and appointments are required. Residents can go online to health.mo.gov/communitytest to sign up and see a full list of testing events.

The state also offers free at-home testing kits, which can also be ordered online.