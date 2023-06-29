ST. LOUIS COUNTY — People should avoid Coldwater Creek after wastewater containing a chemical that can cause skin irritation spilled earlier this week from a Boeing plant near St. Louis’ airport into the North County waterway, a state agency said Thursday.

"An official determination on the safety of the creek has not been determined," said Brian M. Quinn, a Missouri Department of Natural Resources information officer in an email to the Post-Dispatch Thursday.

Approximately 1,000 gallons of wastewater contaminated by the chemical trivalent chromium was released Tuesday into Coldwater Creek, an Environmental Protection Agency release said. Quinn's agency, which is leading the spill response, said it does not have enough information to predict how long cleanup will take.

Coldwater Creek has long been been contaminated by radioactive waste from the production of the nation's first atomic weapons in the mid-20th century.

Boeing said in a statement to the Post-Dispatch that it notified the EPA and other agencies after it “detected abnormalities in the operation of the treatment plant.”

"The cause of the release has been mitigated and containment measures have been implemented," the statement said.

The spill occurred after GKN Aerospace, which produces aircraft parts, accidently released a stream of highly contaminated wastewater into an industrial sewer, Quinn said. GKN contacted Boeing after the release, Quinn said.

"Boeing shifted the wastewater into a basin for containment and special treatment," Quinn said. "This basin overflowed into a secondary containment that failed."

The reason behind the failure of the second bin is unclear, Quinn said, but was first thought to be a malfunctioning plug.

Boeing and the Missouri agency collected samples at Coldwater Creek to test for the chemical. The Center for Disease Control recommends that people avoid skin and eye contact with trivalent chromium.

Reports initially indicated that the spill released hexavalent chromium — which the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health considers a carcinogen — the EPA said. But later reports revealed trivalent chromium was the chemical released.

A media representative with the Metropolitan Sewer District said Thursday the spill did not reach its wastewater system.

No further flow into the creek can occur, Quinn said. Boeing has placed the industrial wastewater in tanks for offsite treatment, he said.

The aircraft manufacturer and defense contractor's Hazelwood facility is located near St. Louis Lambert International Airport’s airfield and Coldwater Creek, which runs from the Missouri River through portions of North County.

Boeing said it will continue to work with regulatory agencies “to determine the next steps.”