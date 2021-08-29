Missouri, Arkansas hurricane relief crews delayed as storm thrashes Louisiana

ST. LOUIS — Hurricane Ida's landfall in Louisiana on Sunday delayed the departure of four American Red Cross relief vehicles that had planned to head south from Missouri and Arkansas on Monday morning, the agency said.

Response teams postponed their Monday morning departures because of dangerous weather as the category-4 hurricane slammed ashore, according to the Red Cross. The four vehicles, carrying a combined eight people, were scheduled to leave St. Louis and Columbia, Missouri and Little Rock, Arkansas, to join people from the region already sent toward the hurricane to provide relief.

The agency is seeking volunteers to help people affected by the hurricane. Those wanting to volunteer can find more information at redcross.org/volunteertoday.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Weldon Spring said the hurricane is expected to bend northeast through Tennessee and Kentucky before reaching Missouri.

