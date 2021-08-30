 Skip to main content
Missouri, Arkansas hurricane relief crews prepare to head south
0 comments

Missouri, Arkansas hurricane relief crews prepare to head south

{{featured_button_text}}
Hurricane Ida strikes Louisiana; New Orleans hunkers down

A man bikes along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

 Eric Gay

Updated Monday night with rescheduled departure times.

ST. LOUIS — After a one-day weather delay, four American Red Cross vehicles were set to head south from Missouri and Arkansas early Tuesday morning to help communities affected by Hurricane Ida, the agency said.

Response teams postponed their Monday morning departures because of dangerous weather after the Category 4 hurricane slammed ashore in Louisiana, according to the Red Cross. The four vehicles, carrying a combined eight people, were scheduled to leave St. Louis and Columbia, Missouri, and Little Rock, Arkansas, to join other people from the region sent to provide relief.

The agency is seeking volunteers to help people affected by the hurricane. Those wanting to volunteer can find more information at redcross.org/volunteertoday.

Ida, which has been downgraded to a tropical depression, hit western Mississippi on Monday, then was expected to bend northeast through Tennessee and Kentucky, bringing heavy rainfall and the likelihood of strong storms.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Big Boy train passes through Kirkwood

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News