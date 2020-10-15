Missouri COVID-19 hospitalizations reach dangerous peak

Hospital admissions for patients who have or are suspected of having COVID-19 have also increased over the past week in most regions, he said.

“We are still doing better than many of our neighbors, but we can’t let up,” he said, “and these numbers are indicating a concerning direction.”

One region of particular concern, Pritzker said, is Region 5, which includes 20 counties in the southern-most part of Illinois.

The region surpassed an 8% positivity rate, up from 5.8% two weeks ago, he said. The governor warned that three consecutive days over 8% will trigger state-imposed restrictions on restaurants, bars and gatherings.

Region 1 in northern Illinois has been under restrictions since Oct. 3 but is still reporting an average positivity rate over 10%, Pritzker said.

He directed a message to the region: “Wear a mask. Keep some physical distance. Encourage those who flout public health guidance to act with consideration for the entire community.”

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, joined Pritzker in encouraging residents to include safety measures in their plans for the upcoming holidays.