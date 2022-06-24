Missouri dad to throw first pitch at Cardinals game in latest tribute to his son

ST. LOUIS — When Dan Bryan walks out onto the field at Busch Stadium Friday evening, he’ll have a familiar Rawlings glove and weathered baseball in his hands.

Bryan, a Missouri father whose story spread around the nation over the past six months, will throw out the first pitch at the Cardinals vs. Cubs game Friday on what would have marked his son Ethan’s 18th birthday.

The game will instead serve as Catch No. 205 this year for Bryan, who pledged New Year’s Day to play catch 365 days in a row with friends and strangers alike in honor of his lost son. Ethan, a lifelong baseball player, was 16 when he was killed in a car crash on Sept. 16, 2020.

The memories now come in flashes, Bryan said sitting behind his desk as city administrator for Desloge, a town of about 5,000 an hour south of St. Louis.

Things both big and small remind him of Ethan, he said.

On Catch No. 174, a turtle on the roadway brought back a memory of Ethan catching one at his grandmother’s house and keeping it in a plastic crate in the backyard. They called it Houdini because it kept escaping.

For 186, Bryan threw with a law enforcement buddy who was called to the scene of the crash the night Ethan was killed. The teen was driving home from baseball practice with his best friend, Tycen Price, in the front seat. He swerved to avoid a crash and collided with an oncoming truck. Realizing it was Ethan in the car, the friend told Bryan, was one of the hardest moments of his career.

For 191, a young girl tagging along with her grandpa reminded him of Ethan at that age, a daredevil from birth, jumping off the day care play equipment and breaking his arm. His Thomas the Tank Engine Halloween costume featured a sling that year.

Dan describes those moments on Facebook, where he’s named the project: “Baseball Seams to Heal.” And the accounts now have a national following: Multiple local stories. An ESPN feature on “SportsCenter.” And soon, a piece on “The Today Show.”

“One of my goals was to get Ethan’s face and story to as many people as I possibly could,” Bryan told one of his recent partners for catch. “And wow, it’s done that.”

Linked by a name

It was another first pitch more than a year ago that set the wheels in motion for Bryan’s year of catch.

It was just a week or two after Ethan’s death, when Bryan was asked to throw out the first pitch for the first game back after Ethan's death for his son's baseball team, Park Hill’s West County High School Bulldogs.

That day, Bryan found a gift from the school principal tucked under Ethan’s ball and glove, which had been recovered from the accident scene: It was a book, “A Year of Playing Catch,” sent to the school by a Springfield, Missouri, author who heard about the crash.

The book, published just a few weeks prior, describes the author’s year traveling the country playing catch every day with those he meets. The author’s name: Ethan Bryan.

The same as his son.

“There have been so many connections beginning with that,” Bryan said.

But Bryan couldn’t bring himself to read it for months.

He wasn’t himself that year, he said. He was edgy. His emotions would come in waves he couldn’t predict. He distanced himself from interactions with people.

He had to pass by the crash sight at least twice a day on his commute. Some days he’d scream when he saw that stretch of Highway 8. Sometimes he’d say: “Hey E, love ya, buddy.” Recently he’s taken to just looking at his own eyes reflected back to him for a moment in the rearview mirror — a quick acknowledgement of his son.

Bryan is divorced from Jaclyn, mom to Ethan and their older son McKenzy, but they together organized a charity golf tournament and had a stretch of highway named in honor of Ethan.

Bryan relied on his fiancée, Jennifer Davis, for support. He reconnected with his Christian faith. He saw a therapist for a time.

But baseball was one of the hardest things to confront. He couldn’t bring himself to watch the Cardinals on TV. He had promised to go to the ball park to support the West County Bulldogs that season, but would get in his truck and turn back around.

When he managed to get to a game, he found himself returning to the habit of scanning the backs of jerseys running out onto the field searching for Ethan’s number 9. And then he’d leave.

By Christmas 2021, Bryan’s mental health was improving, but he worried about the upcoming holiday. He sat down to read the book by the author with the same name as his son, hoping it might have some wisdom to get him through.

It reminded him of playing catch with Ethan, starting as early as the boy could hold a glove and ball.

Bryan traced Ethan’s childhood that way: The rubber pitching mat kept moving farther and farther from the bucket Bryan sat on to catch for his son, until, eventually, they were at opposite ends of the yard.

An idea started to form: Maybe Bryan would do the same year of catch.

He saw it as a way to make sure memories of his son didn’t slip away.

“Sometimes my memory in general isn’t always the greatest and I know I’m not going to get to make any more with Ethan now,” he said. “I’m grasping for anything new. So when someone tells me an Ethan story, it’s so valuable to me.”

A kind of therapy

Bryan’s first catch was with Tycen, Ethan’s best friend and his passenger the night of the crash.

In the months since, he’s played catch with a network of people impacted by Ethan’s death. Teammates remind him of some of Ethan’s moments as an aggressive athlete, like when he played a game of soccer with a broken ankle because he didn’t want to sit out, or how much he loved sliding on a baseball diamond.

“He always loved playing in the dirt,” Bryan said. “He’d slide even when he didn’t have to. I think he just liked kicking up the dust.”

Teachers and family reminded Bryan of Ethan’s ability to connect easily with anyone over shared interests like his love of Marvel or spot in the school choir.

Bryan also posts on Facebook invitations for strangers to sign up for catch dates. He’s played catch with local youth teams and many who sign up have lost loved ones themselves.

When Bryan was on vacation in Orlando, he decide to grab a guy, almost at random.

They found a good spot and Bryan told the stranger about Ethan.

“We’re members of the same club,” the man said. He had lost a 17-year-old daughter to a car crash just a few years earlier himself.

Bryan started to notice the daily ritual was just as healing to his partners as it was to him.

They started to tell him things they rarely shared.

Maybe it was the act of playing catch, the rhythm of tossing the ball back and forth. Maybe it was that Bryan, with his disarming demeanor, could be a stand-in for their own dads. Or maybe it was pain seeking pain, people reaching out to someone else who knows grief.

Richard Lewis II came on Catch No. 192 this month.

Lewis used the catcher’s mitt once worn by his brother Bradley Lewis, who was killed in a car crash in 2005 at age 17.

“It’s been 17 years, but I still think about my brother every day,” Lewis said. “Dan talks to you like you’ve been friends forever, and you realize you’re not alone living with this.”

Lewis told Bryan about coaching his own two young kids in baseball and mentioned he has a nephew: His brother had a son born after his death. He looks just like his father.

Bryan realized he had played catch with the nephew’s baseball team earlier that year.

“You’d think it would be sad,” Lewis said. “But I left with a big, big smile.”

Cardinals vs. Cubs

Bryan’s Facebook profile photo is still of Ethan and him together at a Cardinals game.

Ethan’s favorite player was always former Cardinal Matt Carpenter, a lefty hitter like him.

A couple years before the crash, Bryan remembers Ethan loving the seasonlong belief it was the salsa made from Carpenter’s garden that put him and the team on a hot streak that year.

This year, a member of the Cardinals sales team who lives not far from Bryan heard his story and invited him to throw out the first pitch on Friday. He’ll also get to play catch with a to-be-decided Cardinals player.

“They’ve been giving me a hard time at work,” Bryan said. “They’re saying, ‘Hey, you better not throw out a bad pitch with all this practice.’”

The glove and baseball he’ll use, the one he’s used for all 204 catches so far, were the pair recovered from Ethan’s car after the crash.

They’ve helped his father grieve. And, this Friday, they’ll both make it to the big leagues.

Bryan asks anyone attending the Cardinals game on Friday, who wants to show support for the project, to wear purple, the color of Ethan’s high school baseball team. He is writing about his year of catches on his Facebook page, www.facebook.com/dan.bryan.750983.

