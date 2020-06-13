Missouri Episcopalians ordain openly gay, black bishop

ST. LOUIS — The Episcopal Diocese of Missouri ordained Deon K. Johnson as its 11th bishop Saturday, the first black, openly gay bishop in the diocese's 179-year history.
“To find ourselves in this moment, the ancestor of a slave, to be called to be the Bishop of Missouri — God is good!” Johnson said during his ordination service, according to a statement from the diocese.
The diocese represents more than 10,000 worshipers from 42 parishes throughout the eastern half of the state. Johnson was elected in November with 113 votes out of a total of 164 cast by clergy and lay delegates. His ordination was delayed for nearly two months due to the coronavirus.
Since moving to the St. Louis area from Michigan, Johnson has become visible in the protest movement against police brutality, including leading a rally at St. John’s Episcopal Church Tower Grove in solidarity with the members of St. John’s Church near Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C.
