Missouri Gov. Parson hints at expanding vaccine access, including to teachers
Missouri Gov. Parson hints at expanding vaccine access, including to teachers

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday hinted that the state would likely expand vaccine access soon, including to teachers. 

During a wide-ranging interview with Fox4 Kansas City and The Kansas City Star, Parson said news about the state's vaccine plan would come during a Thursday afternoon news briefing. 

Advancing phases in the state's vaccine plan would include allowing teachers to be able to receive the vaccine "pretty shortly," Parson said. 

Teachers have pleaded with the state for higher vaccine priority, as most neighboring states have already vaccinated teachers. About 95% of Missouri's school buildings are open to students at some capacity, according to the state education department.

Also included in the state's next phase, 1B-Tier 3, are child care providers, government employees, food and agriculture workers, and several other sectors identified as "critical infrastructure."

Parson's news conference is set for 3:15 p.m. Thursday. 

