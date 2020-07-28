Missouri grants $1 million for trauma services in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — In the midst of a violent summer in St. Louis, the state has granted $1 million for a group of area nonprofits to more quickly connect people impacted by violence to trauma services, officials announced Tuesday.

A group called Area Resources for Community and Human Services will oversee the use of the grant. The nonprofits involved are Better Family Life Inc., Boys & Girl Clubs of Greater St. Louis, Fathers & Families Support Center, Mission: St. Louis, and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. Alive & Well Communities and Crime Victim Center will assist with a "community education" component.

The collaboration, called the Neighborhood Healing Network, officially debuts Aug. 24. ARCHS spokeswoman Lauren Buchanan said that when people come into one of those nonprofits seeking help, they will fill out a common intake form so that any of the nonprofits can more quickly connect them to a program that can help.

So far this year there have been at least 150 homicides in the city of St. Louis, well ahead of last year's number, according to police records. Gov. Mike Parson has called a special session of the Legislature in an effort to curtail violent crime.

