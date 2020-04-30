Missouri Highway Patrol to restart written driver's exams on May 4

JEFFERSON CITY — All written driver's examinations will resume on Monday, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. Gov. Mike Parson has said businesses, government offices and other facilities shut down in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic will reopen that day.

Written tests will resume for commercial and non-commercial licenses of all classes, officials said, but driving tests will only resume for commercial driver's licenses. Priority is being given to certain commercial license applicants, including those who have already passed a portion of the test, applicants who had an appointment before services were suspended and school bus operators over 70 years old.

Driving tests on the road will resume for non-commercial licenses once they can be done safely, officials said.

Officials are advising anyone applying for a driver's license to wear face coverings while in driver examination facilities and follow social distancing guidelines. Masks will be removed briefly when an applicant's photo is taken.

