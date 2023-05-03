An official statewide effort killed more than 6,000 feral hogs across Missouri in 2022 — continuing a declining trend, and adding to hope that control efforts are working.

Last year's removal of 6,289 hogs by the Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership — a group that coordinates efforts across different agencies, organizations and landowners — marked about 3,000 fewer hogs compared to the year before. The lower total, though, is "not because of decreased effort," officials said.

"If anything, the efforts have increased but there are simply fewer hogs left on the landscape," said Dan Zarlenga, a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Conservation. "So in the end, it’s actually an indicator that the program is succeeding."

It's the second straight year that the hog total has dropped by roughly 3,000 animals, after more than 12,000 were wiped out in 2020 — a record that, at the time, capped a streak of sizable gains year after year, according to annual statewide tallies from the MDC.

"We've just been hitting them really hard," said Zarlenga, describing the reversal. "It seems to be paying off."

Feral hogs are most prevalent — and problematic — in the Ozark region of the state, covering south-central and southeastern Missouri.

The pigs are an introduced species blamed for widespread property and crop damage. The species also presents potentially costly threats of disease to domesticated swine, which has helped spur the U.S. Department of Agriculture to play a prominent role in efforts to control the population of the wild pigs, alongside other agencies.

Careful trapping methods are often used to target the hogs — ideally to catch an entire group, or sounder, at once — while hunting the animals is not seen by experts as an effective or efficient means of population control.

Some people illegally release hogs in order to sell opportunities to hunt them, MDC officials say, and genetic analysis reveals that humans move the animals between different parts of the state. In 2020, for instance, MDC said that nearly one in every six of the hogs appears to have been moved in its lifetime.