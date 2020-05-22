You are the owner of this article.
Missouri nursing homes to get $165.4 million in federal COVID-19 funding
Missouri nursing homes to get $165.4 million in federal COVID-19 funding

ST. LOUIS — Missouri nursing homes will receive $165.4 million in support from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help cover costs related to the coronavirus pandemic, the department announced Friday. 

HHS will be distributing the funds — which will supplement several other relief programs from the federal government — to skilled nursing homes that have lost revenue or gained expenses from COVID-19. 

Each facility will receive $50,000, plus $2,500 per bed. All facilities with six or more beds are eligible for the payments. 

"These additional funds may help nursing homes address critical needs such as labor, scaling up their testing capacity, acquiring personal protective equipment and a range of other expenses directly linked to this pandemic," the department said in a statement.

Since the beginning of the year, HHS estimates that many skilled nursing facilities have seen up to a 6% decline in patient populations as many older people are opting not to move to a nursing home or deciding not to continue living in one.

More information on the program can be found online at hhs.gov/providerrelief.

