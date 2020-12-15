Missouri police leaders push to curb 'muni shuffle' that lets disgraced officers change departments

Marshak, one of several commissioners who created the recommendations, added that he's noticed that his own former officers who were fired for misconduct or who resigned during an investigation have been hired by small, nearby departments without a background check.

"These departments may not have the resources or have trouble finding officers," he said. "But I think the public has a right to expect a thorough background check. There needs to be some accountability."

The commission on Tuesday also supported automatically denying peace officer licenses to any officer in Missouri whose license was revoked in another state.

Sandy Karsten, director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, which includes the police standards commission, said she would begin a review to see which of the changes could be made administratively and which would require the department to lobby state legislators for changes in law.

Marshak said he is optimistic that there is support for the changes among law enforcement groups and legislators because the commission focused on changes that do not require additional funding.

Still, Marshak believes more changes are likely needed to control the "muni shuffle."