Missouri police leaders push to curb 'muni shuffle' that lets disgraced officers change departments

The board also recommended requirements for more extensive background checks for officers.

Under the recommendations, all candidates would be required to sign a waiver to legally allow departments to do thorough background checks — a practice that is optional today.

Then, before a hire is made, heads of law enforcement agencies would be required to get the candidate’s full employment file from the police standards commission, which includes past state discipline records and reasons for departures from past departments. The head of the department or a designee would then need to sign a form stating that they reviewed the background file before the hire.

For departments with fewer than 25 officers or that serve a population fewer than 15,000 residents, another member of city leadership, such as a mayor or city administrator, would also be required to sign the form. More than 450 of the state’s 620 law enforcement agencies fit that criteria.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That extra step is included because small departments tend to be more willing to hire officers who have prior misconduct, as those officers are often willing to accept lower wages, said Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak.