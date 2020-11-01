Missouri sees another record increase in coronavirus hospitalizations

ST. LOUIS — Missouri hit a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations for the fourth day in a row Sunday, with 1,649 people across the state hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Nearly 500 people are in intensive care units in hospitals across the state, according to health officials.

The St. Louis area has more than 400 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

Last week hospital leaders spoke with Gov. Mike Parson and state health officials, asking what the plan is to curb COVID-19 cases and advocating for a statewide mask mandate, according to the Missouri Hospital Association.

On the recorded conference call, BJC HealthCare President and CEO Richard Liekweg said there were "no beds" available for patients to transfer to across the BJC hospital system, which currently has 205 COVID-19 patients. While BJC hospitals treated more COVID-19 patients back in April, at the time they had postponed elective and nonemergency procedures, he said.