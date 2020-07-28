Missouri tops COVID-19 high for 9th time this month as St. Louis Co. calls out urgent care for testing delays

Because of the volume, the county was unable to publish a complete count of new cases Tuesday as staff worked to check for duplicates and other issues.

Page told reporters at a news conference Tuesday that he was concerned about both the county and individuals lacking up-to-date data to help steer decisions if test results are not delivered more quickly.

Some patients are waiting five to seven days, and sometimes more, to get test results, Page said. Page recommended this week that people waiting for test results self-isolate, but acknowledged Tuesday that it would be difficult for many.

"What are people supposed to do while they wait? What about their jobs? What about their families?" Page said. "It’s just unacceptable."

Matt Bruckel, founder of Total Access Urgent Care, said Tuesday that he did not hear about concerns from the county about a dump of data until receiving the warning letter Tuesday evening.

"We’ve never ever been asked previously to report negative results," Bruckel said after getting the letter. "Those aren't helpful."

Bruckel said his company tests about 1,500 people for COVID-19 a day, and the volume can be overwhelming.