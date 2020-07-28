Missouri tops daily COVID-19 high for ninth time this month

ST. LOUIS — Missouri topped its daily high for new COVID-19 cases Tuesday for the ninth time this month, adding 1,773 cases and rising the death toll by 12.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has attributed daily spikes in cases to backlogs in entering test results into state databases as testing and cases have increased, but the state's 7-day average for daily cases, which can flatten spikes, has aslo significantly increased this month.
Missouri is averaging 1,437 new cases announced a day this week compared with 848 the week before and 437 at the beginning of July. Tuesday's count of 1,773 new cases topped the previous high on Friday of 1,652.
Missouri has reported 44,823 confirmed cases and 1,213 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
In the St. Louis metro area, hospitalizations for people who have or are suspected of having COVID-19 have dipped slightly this week, droppping from 436 seven days ago to 341 by Tuesday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. The task force is a coalition of BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Alex Garza, head of the task force, said Monday that there have also been drops in the number of ICU patients and patients on ventilators, in part because hospitals are improviing treatments and there are fewer patients from nursing homes.
These maps and charts show the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois.
NUMERATOR: Number of new 'Lab Confirmed Cases' per day via Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard; DENOMINATOR: Number of new 'PCR Tested Individuals' via Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard.
NOTE: Our methodology is similar to that used on the Johns Hopkins DAILY STATE-BY-STATE TESTING TRENDS dashboard. The Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard uses a different methodology.
NOTE: No new testing data was available via Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard on July 10, 2020. We have interpolated the available data to estimate that number.
COVID-19 Missouri: Deaths per day
COVID-19 Missouri: Hospitalizations St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force
The chart below includes numbers for these hospitals in the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force: BJC HealthCare, Mercy and SSM Health hospitals and St. Luke's. Numbers include people who have tested positive or are under investigation
COVID-19 Missouri: New cases per day
COVID-19 Missouri: Rolling 7-day average
