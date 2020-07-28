Missouri tops daily COVID-19 high for ninth time this month

ST. LOUIS — Missouri topped its daily high for new COVID-19 cases Tuesday for the ninth time this month, adding 1,773 cases and rising the death toll by 12.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has attributed daily spikes in cases to backlogs in entering test results into state databases as testing and cases have increased, but the state's 7-day average for daily cases, which can flatten spikes, has aslo significantly increased this month.

Missouri is averaging 1,437 new cases announced a day this week compared with 848 the week before and 437 at the beginning of July. Tuesday's count of 1,773 new cases topped the previous high on Friday of 1,652.

Missouri has reported 44,823 confirmed cases and 1,213 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

In the St. Louis metro area, hospitalizations for people who have or are suspected of having COVID-19 have dipped slightly this week, droppping from 436 seven days ago to 341 by Tuesday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. The task force is a coalition of BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospital.