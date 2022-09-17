Missouri turkey populations still face problems — but don’t blame armadillos

Fall turkey season started for Missouri bowhunters Thursday, and — while some excitedly take to the woods and fields, and have already scoped out toms to target on trail cameras — others welcome the season with some worries.

That’s because depressed turkey populations in the state remain imperiled, with the numbers of young turkeys — or poults — seen with adult hens plummeting toward historic lows in recent years. Some longtime hunters say the decline of wild turkeys is noticeable, and even jarring.

“The woods used to be filled with turkeys,” said Ronald Myers, a 65-year-old hunter from Farmington who has been hunting the birds for about 50 years, usually on state-owned land.

Now, “you’re lucky to hear one,” he said. “Our turkey population is dwindling down to nothing.”

He wonders about the causes behind the troubling trend — questions shared by researchers and wildlife experts in the state, and beyond.

At this stage, the questions about the birds’ decline in Missouri outnumber any clear answers. But researchers suspect a wide range of challenges, including rainier weather and a loss of prime habitat, are at work.

Some also wonder if the birds’ plight can be blamed on competition from other animals that root around on the ground, or potentially raid nests — questioning the impacts of everything from introduced feral hogs to the armadillos that are increasingly common, as the climate warms and enables the critters to spread their territory farther and farther north.

“The issue is there are a whole bunch of things that are working together,” said John Burk, a district biologist based in Missouri for the National Wild Turkey Federation. “It’s a perfect storm in the wrong direction.”

A decline that causes ‘a stir’

The decline of wild turkey populations is seen across many states and has been a long-term crisis in the making, with poult-to-hen ratios falling steadily over recent decades in Missouri.

University of Missouri scientists are spearheading a research project on turkeys in northern parts of the state, with assistance from the Missouri Department of Conservation. That work — which even outfits turkeys with “backpack” monitoring devices — is currently two years into a four-year period of gathering data, meaning that any definitive findings or conclusions are still a ways off. (And some wonder, for instance, how applicable they might be for different parts of the state, like the Ozarks.)

But experts say that one thing seems clear: The problem is tied to poult production and survival, rather than the survival of adult birds.

“It comes down to poults that survive to become adults,” said Mike Byrne, a University of Missouri researcher leading the turkey study. “Where the bottlenecks are in that process, that’s part of what we’re trying to figure out.”

There are, however, a handful of top concerns about what is afflicting the birds.

One is weather, especially since wet conditions and poult health don’t mix well — a relationship made riskier thanks to climate change, as St. Louis and the Midwest experience more erratic and intense rainfalls. {%%note} {/%%note}

“A young turkey poult, if it gets wet, it can’t thermoregulate very effectively,” said Nick Oakley, a turkey and grouse scientist for MDC. “Those birds get wet and cold and we have a pretty bad mortality rate associated with those types of events.”

The birds face other challenges, too. Particularly in northern Missouri, plenty of habitat has been converted into cropland. And even some tracts of untouched land can become less ideal habitat, as vegetation matures or thickens. Turkeys tend to prefer either territory with a lot of brushy but-not-too-thick cover, or mature, open woods, said Burk — and usually not the areas in between.

Still more concern revolves around parts of the food chain — namely, insects — upon which turkeys rely. Certain pesticides, like neonicotinoids, are thought to harm bug populations that turkeys and other declining bird species depend on, according to Burk. But he said turkeys bring greater visibility to the threat.

“Turkeys hold the spotlight,” said Burk. “When the turkeys start droppin’ off, it causes a little bit more of a stir.”

Then there’s the prospect of competition. Experts said that ravenous feral hogs pose unsurprising problems in areas where they’ve been introduced. Meanwhile, theories or suspicions about the impacts of armadillos don’t quite hold up, since the armored mammals don’t chomp eggs — though experts acknowledged that it’s natural for people to “grasp at straws” for some explanation behind the birds’ decline.

Trickier than ‘rocket science’

Officials rely on the number of poults seen with hens as a key indicator of the species’ health and abundance. Those numbers, reported by MDC staff, hunters and volunteers, are then used to annually forecast turkey breeding success, plan hunting seasons, and steer management decisions.

The state’s observed poult-to-hen ratios have fallen considerably over the last 50 years. In 1971, for example, it reached a peak, when each hen had an average of 4.6 poults. But a gradual decline had begun by the late 1980s; 1987 was the last year when the state recorded more than three poults per hen, and 2001 was the last time when there were more than two for each mother bird.

In 2016, poult ratios hit their lowest level in 56 years, at less than one per hen, and have hovered near record lows since then.

Missouri’s hunters, meanwhile, saw their harvest of the birds peak in 2004, when more than 60,000 turkeys were killed across the state. By comparison, last year’s harvest was barely half of that, at around 35,000 birds.

The state’s fall turkey season is not nearly as busy as the state’s spring season — with only about 2,100 birds taken last autumn, for instance — but gives hunters an opportunity to bag a bird of either sex.

Nowadays, some hunters are wondering if hens should be off limits to hunting, to give turkey numbers every possible chance to recover.

“If the population is declining, we’ve got to cut back somewhere,” said Gary Black, a turkey hunter who lives in Potosi. “I would stop allowing (hunters) to kill the hens.”

Hens comprise fewer than one percent of the statewide fall harvest, Oakley said.

“That fall harvest rate, it isn’t what’s driving the decline of the population,” he said. “It’s the poult survival.”

Burk, with the NWTF, agrees that “it’s not a harvest issue, it’s a production issue” that the birds face. One thing that would help, he says, are more prescribed burns that use fire to help improve and sustain habitat ideal for turkeys.

“It’s absolutely a part of the equation, and it’s the most affordable,” said Burk.

Anyone hoping for an easy fix — solved by any simple policy change or wildlife management tweak aimed to help the birds — will almost surely be disappointed. Byrne, for example, said there’s not “one lever” that would likely help, thanks to the complexity of factors that ultimately shape turkeys’ well-being and population dynamics.

“Unfortunately, the natural world just doesn’t work that way,” he said. “Ecology is not rocket science: It’s much more complicated than that.”