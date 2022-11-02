Missourians have until Monday to apply for flood aid. Two aid centers open in Illinois

ST. LOUIS — Missouri residents have until Monday to apply for federal disaster aid to help recover from July’s floods.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has a Nov. 7 deadline to apply for individual grants available since President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration Aug. 4 following flooding July 25 through July 28.

In Illinois, residents of St. Clair County can now apply for federal aid at one of two disaster recovery centers that opened Oct. 28. The aid was made available to residents Oct. 15 after Biden approved a disaster declaration for St. Clair County.

FEMA grants are available to renters and homeowners in St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Charles County and St. Clair County for aid for home repair, personal property replacement and other assistance. Renters whose apartments weren’t flooded but who were evicted because of flood damage to other parts of the building are also eligible to apply for aid. Relief payments are not allowed to duplicate any insurance coverage.

Applications are also open to renters and homeowners for low-interest disaster loans administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Businesses can also apply for loans from the SBA. More information is available at SBA.gov or by calling 1-800-569-2955.

Applications for FEMA grants can be made by calling 800-621-3362, visiting DisasterAssistance.gov. or by visiting one of two local FEMA disaster recovery centers in Missouri.

• University City Recreation Division Centennial Commons: 7210 Olive Boulevard, University City. The center closes permanently at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

• Ranken Technical College Mary Ann Lee Technology Center: 1313 North Newstead Avenue, St. Louis (on the corner of Newstead and Page)

Both disaster centers are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

In Illinois, residents of St. Clair County can visit one of two FEMA disaster recovery centers:

• Clyde Jordan Senior Citizen Center: 6755 State Street, East St. Louis.

• Caseyville Village Hall: 909 South Main Street, Caseyville.

Both disaster centers are open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday.

Aid applicants with hearing or speech disabilities can use a video or captioned telephone service by providing the service’s phone number to FEMA. A helpline is open seven days a week.

FEMA asks flood survivors applying for aid to have information available including contact information, a list of damages or losses and bank and insurance information.