Missouri's COVID-19 case average dips for 5 days straight, St. Louis hospital admissions see uptick

ST. LOUIS — Although the rolling average for new daily coronavirus cases in Missouri dipped for the fifth day straight Tuesday, hospitals in the St. Louis area were reporting increases in new COVID-19 patients matching averages last seen in early May.

Missouri's seven-day average of new cases fell to 1,322 Tuesday, down from the state's peak last Thursday of 1,591.

State health officials added 11 new deaths to the toll of 1,266 lives lost since the start of the pandemic.

There are now more than 54,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

But while state case counts were improving, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported a surge in hospital admissions Tuesday.

The St. Louis region's large hospital systems reported 55 new daily admissions, according to the task force, which is a coalition of BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital.

The admissions data lags two days to get complete figures, but the data released Tuesday marks the second time admissions topped 50 within a week. Those admissions brought the seven-day rolling average up to 44, the highest in the region since May 3.