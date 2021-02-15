Missouri's top teachers plead for higher coronavirus vaccine priority

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Missouri, teachers are classified as Phase 1-B, Tier 3 in the priority categories for vaccine distribution, same as energy, wastewater and transportation workers, among others. The state is currently vaccinating people in Phase 1-B, Tier 2 — anyone 65 and older and adults with compromised immune systems.

Williams has said the target date for moving to Phase 1-B, Tier 3 is mid- to late April. A spokeswoman for the state health department, which was closed for the federal holiday Monday, did not respond to a request for comment.

Other states bordering Missouri have started vaccinating teachers, including Kansas and Illinois, where school staff are considered frontline essential workers.

Last week, teachers in East St. Louis School District started receiving their first dose of the vaccine in the high school gym. The district is set to reopen to younger students on March 2, but could push back the date if staff members haven't received their second vaccinations, a spokeswoman said.

At least some Missouri teachers have traveled to Illinois to receive the shots at local pharmacies, according to social media posts.