Mizzou COVID-19 surge leads to bar, restaurant limits in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Health officials in Columbia and Boone County, home to the University of Missouri, have ordered bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m. after seeing a large jump in new COVID-19 cases among college-age people.
Entertainment venues were also ordered to closed at 10 p.m., according to the order that was announced Friday morning. The orders modifying the area's reopening plan go into effect at 12 p.m. Friday and are set to expire on Sept. 17, unless extended, rescinded or modified.
The positivity rate for Boone County residents tested for the coronavirus during the week of Aug. 20 was 36.1%, said Stephanie Browning, director of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services. The average number of new cases among the college-age population jumped more than 220% in the seven days ending Thursday when compared to the previous week.
Hospitalizations also increased to a current high of 43 patients.
Mizzou reported 306 active student cases as of Friday. That's an increase from Monday, when classes started and MU began reported 159 cases. On Thursday, the school suspended all in-person activities at Greek chapter houses on and off campus.
During a press conference Friday morning, Browning said the modifications to the reopening plan were due to a steady daily increase in COVID-19 cases, including 83 new cases reported Thursday.
Under the orders, restaurants and bars have to stop selling alcohol at 9 p.m. and close no later than 10 p.m. They may continue to conduct curbside pickup and delivery of food after 10 p.m. Restaurants that do not serve alcohol are not required to close at 10 p.m.
Any entertainment venues that serve alcohol must stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m. also.
Entertainment venues can continue to operate with 100 people or less, provided they submit a plan to health officials. They are also required to:
Health officials are also limiting public and private gatherings to a maximum of 20 people and requiring those in attending to social distance and comply with face mask requirements.
Any large group event held at a business or institution open to the public is limited to the lesser of 50% occupancy or 100 people. This includes events at hotels, conference and event centers and churches.
To allow for more social distancing, health officials are encouraging businesses to operate at a capacity less than otherwise permitted. They are also encouraged to provide services remotely including curbside pickup and delivery.
