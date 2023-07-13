ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The planned closures this weekend of two ramps at the Interstate 270 interchange with Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in West County have been canceled due to the potential for heavy rain.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said it also has called off the shutdown of weekend access between Sappington and Manchester roads in Glendale for the same reason.

MoDOT said the related construction work and access closure at Sappington and Manchester has been rescheduled for next weekend, from 7 p.m. July 21 to 7 p.m. July 23.

The agency hasn't said yet when the canceled ramp shutdowns at 270 and 40/64 will be rescheduled.