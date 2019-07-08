Updated Monday at 9:15 a.m.
ST. LOUIS — The temporary closing of Vandeventer under Interstate 44, originally scheduled to begin tonight, will be delayed at least by one day, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release Monday morning.
Crews need more time to finish needed preparation to set the bridge girders, MoDOT said.
The closure may start Tuesday night, but “mostly likely” will take place Wednesday and Thursday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., MoDOT said.
____________
Our earlier story, posted July 4.
ST. LOUIS — Crews will close Vandeventer under Interstate 44 three nights next week in order to set girders on the new westbound interstate bridge, the Missouri Department of Transportation says.
Weather-permitting, the roadway will be closed beginning 8 p.m on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and reopen at 5 a.m. the following mornings.
Drivers will be able to get from eastbound I-44 on the north side of Vandeventer, and to and from westbound I-44 on the south side of Vandeventer, but will not be able to cross under the interstate, MoDOT says.