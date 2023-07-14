ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Information on planned improvements for a stretch of Page Avenue east of Interstate 170 will be available to the public from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Vinita Park's City Hall, 8374 Midland Boulevard.

The $11 million project includes pavement resurfacing, improved and added sidewalks, upgraded traffic signals and improvements to drainage systems along a segment of more than two miles to east of Pennsylvania Avenue in Pagedale.

Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2025.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says there will be no formal presentation at the "open house"-style session. People can stop by at any time during the two-hour period, review information on the project and ask MoDOT officials questions about it.

Feedback also will be sought from those attending.

The project also calls for improved mid-block pedestrian crossings between Gulf and Ermes drives and at Liberty Avenue, including raised islands, new lighting and a flashing beacon.