The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting May 2 on a planned upgrade to Ladue Road between Interstate 270 and Route 141.

MoDOT plans to resurface that stretch of the roadway, upgrade traffic signals and upgrade sidewalks and crosswalks to meet requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The project is expected to begin in late 2024 and finish by 2026, before a major PGA golf tournament at the Bellerive Country Club.

The upgrades will impact about a fourth of Ladue Road, which stretches from Olive Boulevard in Chesterfield east to downtown Clayton.

The public hearing on the project May 2 will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Town and Country at MoDOT's Transportation Management Center at 14301 South Outer 40 Road.

MoDOT will also accept public input on the project online until May 16. For more information visit https://www.modot.org/route-ab-ladue-sidewalk-and-resurfacing-project.