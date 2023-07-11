ST. LOUIS — State transportation officials on Tuesday afternoon will demonstrate potential changes for Page Boulevard aimed at improving traffic safety along the north St. Louis street.

The event will be from 2 to 6 p.m. along a two-block stretch of Page between Belt and Arlington avenues, in front of the Better Family Life facility at 5415 Page.

Among possible improvements to be shown are a reduction in vehicle lanes, pedestrian "refuge islands," a median and curb extensions and "bump outs."

"We're really looking forward to giving our residents and commuters an opportunity to physically experience how various safety features might work" and get feedback, said Jen Wade, the Missouri Department of Transportation's area engineer for the city.

The reaction gathered at the event will be used by MoDOT in determining what features to include when the agency in 2026 resurfaces and improves the 4-mile stretch of Page inside city limits and a 2-mile segment of Martin Luther King Drive east of Page.

The corridor is part of Missouri Route D and is among several major St. Louis streets maintained by the state.

The agency is focusing on so-called "traffic calming" efforts on the streets because the corridor has a crash rate six times the statewide rate for similar roadways.