MoDOT will close stretch of Manchester Road in Brentwood next month

BRENTWOOD — A busy stretch of Manchester Road will be closed to most traffic for two weekends in February, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced.

Manchester Road will be closed in both directions to "through traffic" between Hanley Road and South Brentwood Boulevard from Feb. 4-7 and Feb. 11-14.

The closures, which are scheduled to take place weather permitting, will allow MoDOT crews to construct a deep sanitary sewer the first weekend and a storm sewer the following weekend, MoDOT officials said in a statement.

The closures are to begin at 9 p.m. on Friday of each weekend, and open by 5 a.m. the following Monday.

During the closure, there will be limited access for local traffic, MoDOT officials said. From Hanley, local traffic will be able to travel west as far as Dorothy Avenue. From Brentwood Boulevard, local traffic will be able to head east as far as Van Mark Way and Mary Avenue. Drivers coming from Mary Avenue will only be able to turn west onto Manchester Road.