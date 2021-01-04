Moline Acres man fatally struck by vehicle outside his home

MOLINE ACRES — A 53-year-old Moline Acres man died Monday after being hit by a vehicle outside his home, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. near Lewis and Clark Boulevard and Sunbeam Lane. The man was identified by authorities as Vernon Jones.

A man was driving north on Lewis and Clark Boulevard when he veered off the right side of the road and hit Jones, who police say was standing near his mailbox.

Jones was pronounced dead on the scene, and the driver was taken to a hospital.

