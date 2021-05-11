Monarch Fire District plans to build fire house without Wildwood permit

A resolution adopted by the district on April 30 said “the district has incurred extensive additional costs due to the requests and demands” of city officials, and the district will proceed with the bidding process and construction of the new house.

Gans added that district officials “look forward to having members of Wildwood government at the ribbon-cutting ceremony when it takes place at the completion of construction.”

But the mayor wrote in a May 10 memo to the council that, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency's U.S. Fire Administration, fire and emergency services must be aware of all required permits and approvals, and must be sure they can be obtained before purchasing a site.

“Per the record of the conditional use permit request, this did not occur,” Bowlin wrote.

“Similarly, the record also shows that there was no contingency included in Monarch's real estate sale contract for the new location that could have conditioned its obligation to purchase the property on satisfaction of all permits and approvals … ."