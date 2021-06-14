 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday's heat in St. Louis could approach record high temperature set in 1987
0 comments

Monday's heat in St. Louis could approach record high temperature set in 1987

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service said Monday could bring record heat for this date in St. Louis.

Forecasters say Monday's high could reach the mid 90s. The record for June 14 is 97 degrees, set in 1987.

The (somewhat) good news: Low humidity should make it feel close to the actual temperature.

As the week moves along, highs will fluctuate between the upper 80s and low 90s. Friday, however, could reach 97, the weather service said. There also is a chance for spotty thunderstorms on Friday.

Monday's forecast

Source: The National Weather Service 
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Teens see best summer job market in decades

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports