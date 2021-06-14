Monday's heat in St. Louis could approach record high temperature set in 1987

ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service said Monday could bring record heat for this date in St. Louis.

Forecasters say Monday's high could reach the mid 90s. The record for June 14 is 97 degrees, set in 1987.

The (somewhat) good news: Low humidity should make it feel close to the actual temperature.

As the week moves along, highs will fluctuate between the upper 80s and low 90s. Friday, however, could reach 97, the weather service said. There also is a chance for spotty thunderstorms on Friday.

