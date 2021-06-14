 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday's heat in St. Louis falls just short of record high temperature set in 1987
0 comments

Monday's heat in St. Louis falls just short of record high temperature set in 1987

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 5 p.m. Monday.

ST. LOUIS — Monday afternoon was hot, but not hot enough to set a new mark for the highest temperature ever recorded on June 14 in St. Louis, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday's high temperature officially climbed to 96 degrees around 3 p.m., meteorologist Alex Elmore said.

The record for June 14 is 97 degrees, set in 1987.

As the week moves along, highs will fluctuate between the upper 80s and low 90s, with sunny skies expected.

Friday, however, could reach 97, the weather service said. The record high for June 18 is 100 degrees, set in 1953.

There also is a chance for thunderstorms Friday during the day and into the evening, with the slight chance of thunderstorms lingering through Saturday and Sunday.

Monday's forecast

Source: The National Weather Service 
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: How can St. Louis attract more immigrants to the city?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports