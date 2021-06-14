Monday's heat in St. Louis falls just short of record high temperature set in 1987

UPDATED at 5 p.m. Monday.

ST. LOUIS — Monday afternoon was hot, but not hot enough to set a new mark for the highest temperature ever recorded on June 14 in St. Louis, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday's high temperature officially climbed to 96 degrees around 3 p.m., meteorologist Alex Elmore said.

The record for June 14 is 97 degrees, set in 1987.

As the week moves along, highs will fluctuate between the upper 80s and low 90s, with sunny skies expected.

Friday, however, could reach 97, the weather service said. The record high for June 18 is 100 degrees, set in 1953.

There also is a chance for thunderstorms Friday during the day and into the evening, with the slight chance of thunderstorms lingering through Saturday and Sunday.

