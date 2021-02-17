More flurries expected as St. Louis area remains in a deep freeze, workers busy fixing burst pipes

UPDATED at 3:30 p.m. with information from Missouri American Water.
ST. LOUIS — Light snowfall is expected later Wednesday for the St. Louis region as the wintry blast that came early in the week continues its hold on the area, causing water pipes to burst and keeping water companies working overtime.
"I think the worst is over," meteorologist Ben Herzog said. "There's a little batch of snow coming into the area this afternoon, but it's pretty light. There will be little pockets of heavier snowfall for a few hours between 3 and 6 p.m. or so. Additional accumulation will be really limited (to) a half inch or less, and will diminish this evening."
Herzog said there's another chance for light snow overnight.
A water main break Wednesday morning turned South Grand Boulevard near Forest Park Avenue into an icy mess, with water flowing onto eastbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64). Traffic was temporarily diverted at the Grand exit, but the highway was reopened by 11 a.m. As of 2 p.m. Grand Boulevard was still closed.
Hours after the break was first detected, crews were still battling to shut off valves to stop the flow of water. But the extreme cold was making the work difficult.
The 36-inch-wide main broke sometime Tuesday and that evening "we started seeing water coming up," said Curt Skouby, head of the St. Louis Water Division. "The situation got worse as the water froze and blocked some drains."
Skouby said the break was near Chouteau Avenue, uphill from the highway, and water flowed down onto the eastbound lanes.
The water main break might wait, Skouby said, since it wasn't affecting customers. City water workers were busy on Wednesday attending to other water pipe breaks caused by the cold weather.
"We're moving along and making progress," Skouby said Wednesday afternoon. "We have to secure it and clean up some ice, and we may have to look at if we're going to do the repair right away or if we'll do it in a day or two ... the immediate goal is to get the water off the road, clean off the ice."
The sidewalk along Grand was frozen but that didn't keep pedestrians away.
"I would have driven but my street isn't much better than this," said David James, who was walking to work at a St. Louis University bookstore. James carefully made his way along Grand while crews worked nearby to redirect water and remove ice.
Missouri American Water, the largest water utility in the region, said Wednesday that, over the past week, it has experienced 160 main breaks in St. Louis County alone. Metal pipes expand and contract with the temperature, which can cause breaks, particularly in the cold.
“This hasn’t been as bad as the polar vortex from a few years ago, but this has been a trying time,” said Samantha Williams, a company spokeswoman.
She said that crews have been working for 10 days straight to address fixes. A precise number of affected customers was not immediately available, although Williams said that individual main breaks generally don’t affect a huge radius of water users – often disrupting service for up to a few dozen customers, each.
Meanwhile, the city of St. Louis reported 18 water main breaks, 19 leaks, and 32 fire hydrants that have gone out of service since the start of the cold spell. Those issues also tend to be localized, affecting only one or two blocks of nearby customers, said Curt Skouby, the city’s director of public utilities.
“The pipe, itself, is contracting due to the temperature,” he said. “When it gets this cold, it’s kind of typical. The winter, so far, hasn’t been this bad.”
Water providers in both the city and county said that normal service can typically be restored to customers affected by main breaks in about six to eight hours. To help with repair efforts, Williams asked that area residents keep pipes insulated and keep water flowing through them, to avoid freezing – noting that utility repair crews can mistakenly be called to respond to issues inside someone’s home, instead of for problems with a public main, out in the street.
The region is contending with unseasonably cold temperatures. It was 10 degrees at 8 a.m. and the high temperature Wednesday was expected to reach 19.
The National Weather Service said snow in central and southeast Missouri was causing problems for motorists. There was low visibility and snow covering most roads in those areas.
That snow was heading toward the St. Louis metro region, and forecasters expect up to an inch of snow. A winter weather advisory remains in effect.
The unseasonably cold temperatures caused Barnes-Jewish Hospital and other area hospitals to offer health workers incentive to stay at or near the hospital this week. "Stay pay," hospital officials said, is a common practice in the healthcare industry during weather emergencies.
"(Stay pay) allows essential staff to be paid while they sleep on or near campus between shifts," hospital spokeswoman Kara Price-Shannon said. "This practice helps ensure continuity of care and services during uncertain conditions, while also helping ot keep our staff safe if road conditions may make it difficult for them."
Healthcare workers across the St. Louis area reported in to work despite the slick roads and unusual cold.
Like many other St. Louis area residents, Gabrielle O’Hara left her home to head to work on Monday, but her car got stuck in the snow. O’Hara is a travel nurse from Chicago working at Saint Louis University Hospital until April in the neuro unit helping take care of patients that have suffered strokes and seizures. Typically nurses have about five patients each to take care of, but O’Hara estimated with the number of calls out due to the weather each nurse would have up to eight patients each.
So O’Hara decided she would dig out her car later, pack an overnight bag in case she got stuck at the hospital, and walk 15 minutes in single digit weather. Luckily a co-worker took her home when she got off her 12-hour shift on Tuesday morning.
“We already had a number of people calling out. I would feel terrible for my co-workers if I didn’t go in,” said O’Hara. “The teamwork on our unit is great.”
Allison Rozum, a nurse manager oversees about 60 nurses and CPNs at SLU on the trauma orthopedic floor at SLU which handles gunshot wound victims. One of Rozum’s nurses she recently recruited from Puerto Rico experienced her first snowfall this week. But when Rozum found out the new nurse who normally walks or rideshares to work was having a hard time getting to work because of price surging, Rozum decided to go get her staffer herself.
“When it snows like this that’s obviously the biggest obstacle whether it be near or far. Our peers need us, the patients need us,” said Rozum. “She did say I was a much better driver than the Uber, so I take that as a great kudos.”
The snow hasn't had too much of an impact at Lambert International Airport, where machines have kept the runways clear of snow and ice, spokesman Roger Lotz said Wednesday.
"I'm looking at a clear runway," Lotz said. "We've had no interruption."
Sunday was the worst day for flight cancellations, Lotz said, with a handful of cancellations occurring on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. But canceled flights may have nothing to do with the weather conditions in St. Louis, Lotz said. Winter weather has gripped much of the country, causing unusual amounts of snowfall in warmer parts of the U.S.
Though other states have seen rolling blackouts, leaving many residents to fend against the cold inside their homes, Ameren officials have said they don't expect to have to resort to such measures. However, the electric utility encouraged customers to do what they can to conserve energy by keeping heaters at 68 degrees or lower and unplugging appliances not in use.
We're out making sure your energy grid remains strong in the midst of dangerous temperatures, and ask that you continue to conserve energy as much as possible through Friday.— Ameren Missouri (@AmerenMissouri) February 17, 2021
Here are five tips to reduce your energy use: https://t.co/VMDtZ9kGYh pic.twitter.com/BfAb92C9Z3
Colter Peterson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
Illinois Gov. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation Tuesday following the snowstorm the day before. Ameren was asking customers to conserve power.