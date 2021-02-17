More flurries expected as St. Louis area remains in a deep freeze, workers busy fixing burst pipes

Skouby said the break was near Chouteau Avenue, uphill from the highway, and water flowed down onto the eastbound lanes.

The water main break might wait, Skouby said, since it wasn't affecting customers. City water workers were busy on Wednesday attending to other water pipe breaks caused by the cold weather.

"We're moving along and making progress," Skouby said Wednesday afternoon. "We have to secure it and clean up some ice, and we may have to look at if we're going to do the repair right away or if we'll do it in a day or two ... the immediate goal is to get the water off the road, clean off the ice."

The sidewalk along Grand was frozen but that didn't keep pedestrians away.

"I would have driven but my street isn't much better than this," said David James, who was walking to work at a St. Louis University bookstore. James carefully made his way along Grand while crews worked nearby to redirect water and remove ice.

Missouri American Water, the largest water utility in the region, said Wednesday that, over the past week, it has experienced 160 main breaks in St. Louis County alone. Metal pipes expand and contract with the temperature, which can cause breaks, particularly in the cold.