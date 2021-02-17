More flurries expected as St. Louis area remains in a deep freeze

So O’Hara decided she would dig out her car later, pack an overnight bag in case she got stuck at the hospital, and walk 15 minutes in single digit weather. Luckily a co-worker took her home when she got off her 12-hour shift on Tuesday morning.

“We already had a number of people calling out. I would feel terrible for my co-workers if I didn’t go in,” said O’Hara. “The teamwork on our unit is great.”

Allison Rozum, a nurse manager oversees about 60 nurses and CPNs at SLU on the trauma orthopedic floor at SLU which handles gunshot wound victims. One of Rozum’s nurses she recently recruited from Puerto Rico experienced her first snowfall this week. But when Rozum found out the new nurse who normally walks or rideshares to work was having a hard time getting to work because of price surging, Rozum decided to go get her staffer herself.

“When it snows like this that’s obviously the biggest obstacle whether it be near or far. Our peers need us, the patients need us,” said Rozum. “She did say I was a much better driver than the Uber, so I take that as a great kudos.”

The snow hasn't had too much of an impact at Lambert International Airport, where machines have kept the runways clear of snow and ice, spokesman Roger Lotz said Wednesday.