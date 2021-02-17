More flurries expected as St. Louis area remains in a deep freeze

UPDATED at 2 p.m. Wednesday with information from the National Weather Service.
ST. LOUIS — Light snowfall is expected later Wednesday for the St. Louis region as the wintry blast that came early in the week continues its hold on the area.
"I think the worst is over," meteorologist Ben Herzog said. "There's a little batch of snow coming into the area this afternoon, but it's pretty light. There will be little pockets of heavier snowfall for a few hours between 3 and 6 p.m. or so. Additional accumulation will be really limited (to) a half inch or less, and will diminish this evening."
Herzog said there's another chance for light snow overnight.
A water main break Wednesday morning turned South Grand Boulevard near Forest Park Avenue into an icy mess, with water flowing onto eastbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64). Traffic was temporarily diverted at the Grand exit, but the highway was reopened by 11 a.m. As of 2 p.m. Grand Boulevard was still closed.
Hours after the break was first detected, crews were still battling to shut off valves to stop the flow of water. But the extreme cold was making the work difficult.
The 36-inch-wide main broke sometime Tuesday and that evening "we started seeing water coming up," said Curt Skouby, head of the St. Louis Water Division. "The situation got worse as the water froze and blocked some drains."
Skouby said the break was near Chouteau Avenue, uphill from the highway, and water flowed down onto the eastbound lanes.
The water main break might wait, Skouby said, since it wasn't affecting customers. City water workers were busy on Wednesday attending to other water pipe breaks caused by the cold weather.
"We're moving along and making progress," Skouby said Wednesday afternoon. "We have to secure it and clean up some ice, and we may have to look at if we're going to do the repair right away or if we'll do it in a day or two ... the immediate goal is to get the water off the road, clean off the ice."
The sidewalk along Grand was frozen but that didn't keep pedestrians away.
"I would have driven but my street isn't much better than this," said David James, who was walking to work at a St. Louis University bookstore. James carefully made his way along Grand while crews worked nearby to redirect water and remove ice.
The region is contending with unseasonably cold temperatures. It was 10 degrees at 8 a.m. and the high temperature Wednesday was expected to reach 19.
The National Weather Service said snow in central and southeast Missouri was causing problems for motorists. There was low visibility and snow covering most roads in those areas.
That snow was heading toward the St. Louis metro region, and forecasters expect up to an inch of snow. A winter weather advisory remains in effect.
The unseasonably cold temperatures caused Barnes-Jewish Hospital administration to offer health workers incentive to stay at or near the hospital this week. "Stay pay," hospital officials said, is a common practice in the healthcare industry during weather emergencies.
"(Stay pay) allows essential staff to be paid while they sleep on or near campus between shifts," hospital spokeswoman Kara Price-Shannon said. "This practice helps ensure continuity of care and services during uncertain conditions, while also helping ot keep our staff safe if road conditions may make it difficult for them."
Healthcare workers across the St. Louis area reported in to work despite the slick roads and unusual cold.
Like many other St. Louis area residents, Gabrielle O’Hara left her home to head to work on Monday, but her car got stuck in the snow. O’Hara is a travel nurse from Chicago working at Saint Louis University Hospital until April in the neuro unit helping take care of patients that have suffered strokes and seizures. Typically nurses have about five patients each to take care of, but O’Hara estimated with the number of calls out due to the weather each nurse would have up to eight patients each.
So O’Hara decided she would dig out her car later, pack an overnight bag in case she got stuck at the hospital, and walk 15 minutes in single digit weather. Luckily a co-worker took her home when she got off her 12-hour shift on Tuesday morning.
“We already had a number of people calling out. I would feel terrible for my co-workers if I didn’t go in,” said O’Hara. “The teamwork on our unit is great.”
Allison Rozum, a nurse manager oversees about 60 nurses and CPNs at SLU on the trauma orthopedic floor at SLU which handles gunshot wound victims. One of Rozum’s nurses she recently recruited from Puerto Rico experienced her first snowfall this week. But when Rozum found out the new nurse who normally walks or rideshares to work was having a hard time getting to work because of price surging, Rozum decided to go get her staffer herself.
“When it snows like this that’s obviously the biggest obstacle whether it be near or far. Our peers need us, the patients need us,” said Rozum. “She did say I was a much better driver than the Uber, so I take that as a great kudos.”
The snow hasn't had too much of an impact at Lambert International Airport, where machines have kept the runways clear of snow and ice, spokesman Roger Lotz said Wednesday.
"I'm looking at a clear runway," Lotz said. "We've had no interruption."
A few airlines flying out of St. Louis canceled flights, he said, but those are decisions made individually by the airline and could depend on their destinations.
Colter Peterson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
Illinois Gov. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation Tuesday following the snowstorm the day before. Ameren was asking customers to conserve power.