More rain coming after a night of walloping storms across the St. Louis region

A storm that rolled through much of the Midwest brought down trees and utility lines, knocking out power to tens of thousands of people in the St. Louis region Monday and causing the death of a woman in Pevely.
A large band of storms stretched from near Jefferson City, Missouri, to Green Bay, Wisconsin. Forecasters are calling for more rain in the coming days.
Wind gusts as high as 65 mph struck some areas Monday and pea- to marble-sized hail was reported near Sullivan, Missouri, in Franklin County. There were reports of trees falling on homes, such as in Arnold in Jefferson County and off Jungs Station Road in St. Peters in St. Charles County.
Pevely police Capt. Larry Miller said a 51-year-old woman died when heavy winds toppled a large tree in a yard in the 1000 block of Sunridge Trail South.
The woman and her boyfriend had gone outside to try to move a shell for a Jeep. The shell was in the yard, off the vehicle, and they were worried the tree would fall onto it, Miller said.
"The whole tree uprooted and fell over," he said. "It didn't touch the shell, it got her. The tree went across the middle of her back."
Authorities have not released the name of the woman.
More than 22,000 Ameren Missouri customers remained without power by noon Tuesday, according to Ameren's power outage map. Crews worked overnight to restore power to more than 50,000 customers in Missouri alone, but an Ameren official said he doubts everyone will have power restored Tuesday.
“It will certainly extend beyond today, certainly into tomorrow, for some of our customers,” said Patrick Smith, vice president of division operations for Ameren Missouri.
Ameren serves more than 1.2 million customers in Missouri and similar numbers in Illinois. Ameren's outage map early Tuesday morning showed about 29,000 customers without power in Missouri and 39,000 without power in Illinois. At the peak of the outages, Missouri had more than 78,000 customers without power.
Smith said the focus Tuesday morning was to get more crews out and assess damage. He said it could be a day or more before all power is restored.
Smith urges customers to remain safe by staying away from downed power lines. He said customers can call Ameren to report problems at 800-552-7583.
The storm, which brought some river flooding in the region, contributed to an abnormal amount of rainfall this year, said Jim Sieveking, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Weldon Spring.
Storms are forecast to continue Tuesday through Friday, with highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Thunderstorms are possible each day, but nothing severe, Sieveking said.
“It looks like (storms) will fall mostly south of Interstate 70, south of St. Louis,” he said. “Those locations from the eastern Ozarks to southwest Illinois will see the heaviest rainfall. As far as seeing sunny skies and clear weather, our forecast doesn’t show that until next week.”
The region has seen almost 40 inches of rainfall compared to 37 inches this time last year, Sieveking said.
