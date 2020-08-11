More rain coming after a night of walloping storms across the St. Louis region

A storm that rolled through much of the Midwest brought down trees and utility lines, knocking out power to tens of thousands of people in the St. Louis region Monday and causing the death of a woman in Pevely.

A large band of storms stretched from near Jefferson City, Missouri, to Green Bay, Wisconsin. Forecasters are calling for more rain in the coming days.

Wind gusts as high as 65 mph struck some areas Monday and pea- to marble-sized hail was reported near Sullivan, Missouri, in Franklin County. There were reports of trees falling on homes, such as in Arnold in Jefferson County and off Jungs Station Road in St. Peters in St. Charles County.

Pevely police Capt. Larry Miller said a 51-year-old woman died when heavy winds toppled a large tree in a yard in the 1000 block of Sunridge Trail South.

The woman and her boyfriend had gone outside to try to move a shell for a Jeep. The shell was in the yard, off the vehicle, and they were worried the tree would fall onto it, Miller said.

"The whole tree uprooted and fell over," he said. "It didn't touch the shell, it got her. The tree went across the middle of her back."

Authorities have not released the name of the woman.